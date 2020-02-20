The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has included the law firm Ortega, McGlashan, Hicks & Perez on its 10 Best Law Firm for Client Satisfaction list. The institute is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state.
- El Paso law firm recognized