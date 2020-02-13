Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan has hired Michelle Esparza, Matthew Marquez and Cal Mundell as associates. They were admitted to the Texas Bar in 2019 and previously worked with the firm as summer law clerks. Esparza has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UTEP and earned her law degree from Ohio State University. There, she was chief managing editor of the Journal of Criminal Law and received the Chief Managing Editor of the Year award. Marquez has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from UTEP and earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. There, he was the executive comment editor for the Business & Bankruptcy Law Journal and served as a Legal Practice Teaching Fellow. Mundell has a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from UTEP and earned his law degree from the University of Houston. There, he was chief compliance editor for the Houston Business & Tax Law Journal and chief defender and justice on the honor court.

