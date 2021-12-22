The Goldfarb Law Firm has opened a Las Cruces branch. The firm’s new office in Las Cruces is in the Western Heritage Bank building at 230 S. Alameda. Allan and Aaron Goldfarb established the boutique law firm’s El Paso office in 2019. The Las Cruces office provides legal representation for commercial transaction, estate planning, real estate, and trust and estate administration.
El Paso law firm expands into Las Cruces
- By El Paso Inc. staff
