The Goldfarb Law Firm has opened a Las Cruces branch. The firm’s new office in Las Cruces is in the Western Heritage Bank building at 230 S. Alameda. Allan and Aaron Goldfarb established the boutique law firm’s El Paso office in 2019. The Las Cruces office provides legal representation for commercial transaction, estate planning, real estate, and trust and estate administration.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.