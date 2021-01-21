Burns

Kemp Smith and partner C.B. Burns have been recognized by the Benchmark Litigation Labor and Employment publication. The firm was named one of America’s leading labor and employment litigation law firms, and Burns was recognized as a State Litigation Star. Burns also recently spoke at the Employment 101 course hosted by the State Bar of Texas/TexasBarCLE. She spoke virtually on the topic of “The Basics of Discrimination and Retaliation.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.