Supreme Laundry & Cleaners, a family owned and operated laundry serving El Paso, has been has been recertified Hygienically Clean for Healthcare by TRSA. The certification is the quantified, validated standard and measure for hygienically clean textiles in North America since 2011. To achieve certification initially, laundries pass three rounds of outcome-based microbial testing. They also must pass a facility inspection. And to maintain their certification, they must pass quarterly testing.

