Supreme Laundry and Cleaners has been re-accredited by the Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council, a nonprofit that inspects and accredits laundries worldwide that process reusable textiles from health care facilities. Founded in 1948, the locally owned company has been continuously accredited by HLAC since 2012. To be accredited, a laundry must pass an inspection and meet more than 600 standards for transporting, handling and cleaning soiled health care textiles.

