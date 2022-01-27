Susan Eisen jewelry design best in show

Susan Eisen, El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser and author, was recently awarded 2021 Best in Show by the Texas Jewelers Association with a contemporary yellow gold, ametrine and diamond pendant she crafted in her store. The design competition was held this year at the association’s annual convention in Dallas in conjunction with the Select Jewelry Show. The pendant began as hand-drawn designs and involved a custom wax carving, lost wax casting and hand finishing. The center gemstone is a fantasy cut 31-carat ametrine cut in a diamond profile shape set vertically with diamonds. Eisen, who founded her store in El Paso in 1980, has had more than 56 pieces of her jewelry worn on the red carpet at award shows, including the Oscars and Emmys.

