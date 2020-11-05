Susan Eisen, El Paso jewelry designer and appraiser, was recently highlighted by The Centurion in an online video in its July issue, titled “Exclusive Video Interview! Jeweler Susan Eisen, El Paso, TX.” The Centurion is an invitation-only jewelry show for the high-end jewelry industry. The video highlighted Eisen’s designs worn on the red carpet by celebrities, her books, appraisal accreditations and community involvement. Eisen is president and chief designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry Watches Art & Appraisals.

