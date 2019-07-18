Susan Eisen was recently quoted in an article in JCK: The Industry Authority, an industry magazine. The article, “150 years 150 Voices,” was featured in the magazine’s 150th anniversary edition. Eisen, president and chief designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry, Watches, Art, & Appraiser, talked about her 40-year journey as a jewelry designer and retailer in El Paso. Susan Eisen is a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America and a Master Gemologist Appraiser of the American Society of Appraisers.
