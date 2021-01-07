Susan Eisen, El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser and author, was included in the book “At the Bench Volume 2: Tips, Techniques, and Step-by-Step Projects for Jewelers of All Skill Levels” published by Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America. The book includes a technique created by Eisen to design and fabricate her Franklin Mountain Collection pieces that involves the use of an adhesive paper to aid in arranging difficult jewelry pieces so they can be joined with a laser welder. Eisen is the president and chief designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry, Watches, Art & Appraiser.

