Eisen

Susan Eisen, El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser and author, has been elected president of the Texas Jewelers Association for 2020-22. She is the first El Paso jeweler to be elected to the position. The association is the largest state organization in the country and membership is reserved for jewelers who show commitment and responsibility to the jewelry industry and have a retail store in Texas. A native El Pasoan, Eisen founded her business on Montana 40 years ago. She has won the Best Jeweler category in El Paso for 11 years in a row and has had more than 50 pieces worn on the red carpet by celebrities. She is president and chief designer at Susan Eisen Fine Jewelry Watches Art & Appraisals and is a graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America.

