El Paso Inc. has launched a new mobile app and print magazine. The “Best of El Paso” app provides locals and visitors with a curated shortlist of recommendations across the El Paso region that have been vetted by their community peers. It features more than 1,000 local businesses across more than 250 categories. The magazine will feature the top five winners in each category, including profiles and promotions from participating winners in eight sections. They are: Auto & Motors; Border Eats & Drinks; Education & Child Services; Entertainment; Health Care and Self Care; Home, Real Estate & Pets; Personal, Business, & Legal Services; and Shopping. The magazine will be distributed across El Paso beginning Nov. 9, and the app is now available through the Apple and Google app stores.
