Chambers & Partners has included Dickinson Wright law firm’s immigration practice in Texas and two of its El Paso attorneys in its 2021 Chambers USA Guide. The London-based publisher researches the strengths and reputations of U.S. law firms by state. The El Paso attorneys, listed in the area of immigration, are Heather Frayre and Kathleen Campbell Walker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.