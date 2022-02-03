The El Paso chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management has inducted its 2022 executive board and directors. They are: Valeria Fernandez, president; Bryan Cleavenger, president elect; Lesley Sosa, secretary; Diana Alvarez, treasurer; Tephanie Hopper, vice president of programs; Jose Nakid, vice president of membership; Natalia Chaparro; Mirian Cabrera; Irving Salazar; Minnie Holguin; Linda Torres Kleinhans; Janice Sherman; Claudia Camacho; Crystal Etter; Gracie Padilla; Arturo Garcia; Roberto Candelario; and Christina Ramirez. The El Paso chapter has more than 250 members and provides continuing education and other support to area human resources professionals.

