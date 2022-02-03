The El Paso chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management has inducted its 2022 executive board and directors. They are: Valeria Fernandez, president; Bryan Cleavenger, president elect; Lesley Sosa, secretary; Diana Alvarez, treasurer; Tephanie Hopper, vice president of programs; Jose Nakid, vice president of membership; Natalia Chaparro; Mirian Cabrera; Irving Salazar; Minnie Holguin; Linda Torres Kleinhans; Janice Sherman; Claudia Camacho; Crystal Etter; Gracie Padilla; Arturo Garcia; Roberto Candelario; and Christina Ramirez. The El Paso chapter has more than 250 members and provides continuing education and other support to area human resources professionals.
El Paso human resources society names 2022 board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
