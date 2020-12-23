AT&T and Government Technology Magazine’s 2020 Year in Review & Recognition Summit has awarded the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso the Special Districts Program Award 2020 and Technology Innovation Operations award. The public housing authority, which assists about 40,000 low-income El Pasoans through its housing assistance programs, was recognized for quickly adapting during the pandemic so it could continue operating while also keeping its employees and residents safe from the spread of COVID-19.

