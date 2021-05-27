Healthgrades has awarded Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which includes Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center, and Foundation Surgical Hospital of El Paso 2021 Patient Safety Excellence awards. According to Healthgrades, the award recognizes “the top hospitals across the nation that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients, while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays and providing patients with exceptional and positive experiences.” Nationwide, Healthgrades recognized 453 hospitals with the award.

