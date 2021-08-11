Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has opened an infusion center to provide medication and fluid replenishing intravenously to patients. The center is at Las Palmas Medical Center, 1801 N. Oregon, and offers chemotherapy, biotherapy and immunotherapy, IV antibiotics, iron replenishment therapies, hydration and electrolyte replenishment and supportive medications.
El Paso Hospital opens infusion center
- El Paso Inc. staff
