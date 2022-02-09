Christine Walker

Las Palmas Medical Center has named Christine Walker its new chief nursing officer. Most recently, Walker was associate chief nursing officer at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, a 368-bed acute care hospital in Austin. She has more than 20 years of experience in health care leadership roles. She has a doctorate in nursing from Texas Tech University, as well as an MBA, master’s in nursing and bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Phoenix. Las Palmas Medical Center at 1801 N. Oregon is part of Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by HCA Healthcare.

