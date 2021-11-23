Tom Mazza

Tom Mazza

El Paso Children’s Hospital has hired Tom Mazza as human resources director. Mazza has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. Originally from New York, Mazza and his wife, who is a native El Pasoan, relocated to El Paso in 2013. Most recently, he was the human resources director at El Paso Behavioral Health System. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dowling College in Oakdale, New York, and a master’s in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut.

