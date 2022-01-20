William Thurmond Bengtson has donated $100,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation in honor of the hospital’s 10th birthday next month. Since it opened on Valentine’s Day in 2012, El Paso Children’s has seen more than 150,000 children from the region. Bengtson, a former El Pasoan, comes from a family of philanthropists. His grandmother was an avid volunteer on the Thomason Hospital, now UMC, Board of Managers. “It is important not to forget where you came from and the town that made you,” Bengtson said in a statement. “My family has great ties to El Paso, and it is wonderful to be able to do something small to give back to an incredible cause.” A plaque with his name has been placed in an elevator in the east tower of the main lobby.
El Paso hospital foundation receives $100,000 donation
- By El Paso Inc. staff
