Tejeda

The American Hospital Association has appointed Nicholas Tejeda to its board of trustees. Tejeda is the group CEO of The Hospitals at Providence in El Paso and will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The board is the highest policy making body of the association and manages its finances and priorities. Owned by Tenet Healthcare, The Hospital of Providence health care system has more than 60 access points and 5,000 employees across the El Paso. “This appointment of Nico by the AHA is an important recognition of his deep impact in health care over the years and his operational leadership in El Paso and many other communities in the Tenet family,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, executive chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare. “We are confident Nico will make an incredibly valuable addition to the AHA Board.”  

