Dr. Rodney Horton, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Las Palmas Medical Center, successfully implanted the new Amplatzer Amulet left atrial appendage occluder in two patients on Nov. 17, becoming the first doctor in the region to do so. The FDA-approved device is designed to reduce the risk of stroke in some patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Las Palmas Medical Center, a 327-bed hospital at 1801 N. Oregon, is one of 23 in the country that have implanted the device.

