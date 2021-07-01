El Paso-based Edward’s Homes recently broke ground on 120 single-family homes in Las Cruces, a $30 million investment. The three- and four-bedroom homes, which will range from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet, are part of the Metro Verde subdivision, a smart growth community under development on 2,185 acres in northeast Las Cruces. Plans include 7,000 single-family units and condominiums, 3,000 multifamily units and 1.5 million square feet of retail and commercial space, along with parks, open space and trails.

