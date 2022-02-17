Tropicana Homes, a locally owned homebuilder founded in 1950, has donated $25,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The company has gifted more than $60,000 to the hospital over the past four and a half years. In 2017, a room on the oncology floor was named for Tropicana Homes.

