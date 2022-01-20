El Paso businessman Bobby Bowling IV was a guest on the National Association of Home Builders’ “Power Hitters” podcast. Host Linda Hoffman interviews bowling in the episode published Dec. 23. The 30-minute interview highlights the benefits of living and working in El Paso, as well as the accomplishments of Bowling and Tropicana Building in the 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. Bowling is president of Tropicana Building.

