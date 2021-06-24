Estrada

The Texas Medical Association has named Sergio Estrada a recipient of the 2021 Ernest and Sarah Butler Award for Excellence in Science Teaching. Estrada is a physics/chemistry/engineering teacher at Riverside High School and will receive $7,000, as well as a $3,000 resource grant. He was awarded for “sparking students’ interest in medicine and science by sharing their energy and enthusiasm for science through creative and innovative methods in the classroom,” according to a news release.

