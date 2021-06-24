Isabella Miranda and Ashley Mascorro have been named Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021. The Student Leaders Program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year and helps prepare them to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development. The students will participate in an eight-week paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits. Miranda is a graduate of Maxine Silva Magnet High School and has volunteered with many organizations, including the Autism Society and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. She is a founder of GenZMind, which works to support the mental health of teens. Mascorro is a senior at Bel Air High School and volunteer with Assisteens of El Paso and many other local organizations.
El Paso high school students selected for Bank of America program
- El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
El Paso high school students selected for Bank of America program
