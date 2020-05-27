Centro San Vicente has received $50,000 in emergency grant funding from the medical aid organization Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers. Centro San Vicente was among 518 federally qualified health centers to receive the funding through Direct Relief’s $25 million COVID-19 Fund for Community Health. Centro San Vicente will use the funds to expand testing and continue to provide its staff with personal protective equipment.
El Paso health clinic receives emergency grant funding
- El Paso Inc. staff
