Three El Paso community health centers, Centro San Vicente, Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe and Project Vida, have received a total of $12.7 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The organizations will use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations. It will also allow them to expand their operational capacity and continue to deliver primary health care services to El Pasoans. Centro San Vicente received $4,979,750, Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe received $3,858,125 and Project Vida Health Center received $3,813,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.