Molina Healthcare of Texas has awarded $375,000 in total funding to nine Federally Qualified Health Centers, including two in El Paso. The centers funded in El Paso are: Centro de Salud and Centro San Vicente Family Health Center. The centers were awarded up to $50,000 to supplement their efforts in caring for communities in need.

