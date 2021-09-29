Nicholas Tejeda

Nicholas Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, has been named to the “2021 Top Diversity Leaders” list by Modern Healthcare. Tejeda is one of 25 health care leaders to be nationally recognized with the honor. “The 2021 class of Top Diversity Leaders lead the pack in health care,” Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar said in a statement. “These are people and companies that exemplify ‘walking the walk.’” Tejeda has worked in various positions with The Hospitals of Providence, which is owned by Tenet Healthcare, since 2015. He is a member of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees and previously served as chair of the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity.

