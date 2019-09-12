El Paso Health has promoted Rocio Chavez to chief compliance officer. Chavez started with El Paso Health as a compliance officer in 2005 and most recently served as senior director of compliance/privacy officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in health care services from the University of Phoenix and is certified in health compliance by the Health Care Compliance Association. El Paso Health is a Texas-licensed health maintenance organization, or HMO, established by the El Paso County Hospital District.
