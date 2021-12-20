Household Furniture, a family owned company founded in El Paso in 1945, and its employees have raised $25,000 for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank this year in lieu of hosting a holiday party. The company operates six stores and two warehouses in the region.
El Paso furniture company donates $25,000 to food bank
- By El Paso Inc. staff
