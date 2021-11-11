Carol Henry Bohle

Carol Henry Bohle

The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation board of directors has named Carol Henry Bohle executive director of the foundation. She succeeds Patty Tiscareño, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization. Most recently, Bohle was executive director of the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless for 11 years. She was senior financial analyst and corporate specialist at El Paso Electric for 16 years and an assistant vice president at Texas Commerce Bank. She has served in many volunteer positions, including with the Junior League of El Paso and El Paso Independent School District. Bohle has a bachelor’s in finance from Arizona State University. She is married to Chris and has two adult children, John and Kathryn. The foundation, which reported $15.4 million in assets in 2020, works to reduce “the human and economic effect of cancer on the citizens of El Paso County.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.