The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation board of directors has named Carol Henry Bohle executive director of the foundation. She succeeds Patty Tiscareño, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization. Most recently, Bohle was executive director of the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless for 11 years. She was senior financial analyst and corporate specialist at El Paso Electric for 16 years and an assistant vice president at Texas Commerce Bank. She has served in many volunteer positions, including with the Junior League of El Paso and El Paso Independent School District. Bohle has a bachelor’s in finance from Arizona State University. She is married to Chris and has two adult children, John and Kathryn. The foundation, which reported $15.4 million in assets in 2020, works to reduce “the human and economic effect of cancer on the citizens of El Paso County.”
El Paso foundation names executive director
- By El Paso Inc. staff
