The city of El Paso’s foreign trade zone has been named the “2021 Best Free Zone for Large Tenants for the Americas” by fDi Intelligence, a publication of The Financial Times Ltd. Administered through El Paso International Airport, Foreign Trade Zone No. 68 has five regional sites that total more than 3,400 acres. It was established in 1981. FTZs are areas where goods, both foreign and domestic, can be brought without a formal customs entry. Firms often use them to defer payment of duties and taxes.

