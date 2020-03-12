Margo

The nonprofit Texan by Nature has appointed El Paso first lady Adair Margo to its board of directors. Margo is the founder of the Tom Lea Institute and is a member of the National Council on the Humanities. She has worked with Texan by Nature for the past two years to meet with El Paso leaders across sectors to expand conservation strategies. A third-generation El Pasoan, Margo received the 2008 Presidential Citizens Medal from George W. Bush. And in 2007, she received the Order of the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest decoration awarded to non-citizens.

