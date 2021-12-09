Lizzie Dipp Metzger

Lizzie Dipp Metzger

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, the founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been listed on the 2021 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list. Dipp Metzger was ranked No. 12 overall and as one of the top female advisers on the list. She has been a New York Life agent for 11 years and is associated with the company’s El Paso general office. An El Paso native, Dipp Metzger has a master’s in financial services from the American College. She is a Certified Financial Planner and has an AEP designation. According to Forbes, its ranking of professionals from the insurance industry is developed by SHOOK Research and is based on “an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.”

