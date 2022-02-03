WestStar has expanded the leadership roles of its three top executives. L. Frederick “Rick” Francis is executive chairman, David W. Osborn is president and CEO; and Lisa J. Saenz is chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Under their leadership, the locally owned community bank has grown into a financial institution with $2.6 billion in assets, 330 employees, and branches stretching from Fabens, Texas, to Las Cruces, New Mexico. Its services have expanded beyond banking and now include treasury management, wealth management, title and insurance.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.