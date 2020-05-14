Jennifer Dayoub, AAMS, a financial advisor with Raymond James and Associates, has been selected for the 2020 Raymond James & Associates Achiever’s Club. The recognition is given to advisors who are top achievers. Dayoub has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined Raymond James and Associates in El Paso in 2016. She operates Heritage Premier Financial Services of Raymond James with Kristy McGee and Melissa Mclellan.

