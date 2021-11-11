Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez, a wealth advisor and senior vice president at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in El Paso, was recently named to Forbes’ Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors 2021 list. Mario, who joined Merrill Lynch in 2011, is a graduate of the Eller College of Business at the University of Arizona. He is a lifelong marital artist, rock climber, musician and chess enthusiast. The annual list highlights America’s best wealth advisors under 40.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.