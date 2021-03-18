Dipp Metzger

New York Life has named Elizabeth Dipp Metzger a member of its Chairman’s Cabinet for the seventh consecutive year. The cabinet is made up of the top 50 highest producing agents among New York Life’s sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents. Dipp Metzger, president of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been a New York Life agent since 2010 and is associated with the company’s El Paso general office. An El Paso native, Dipp Metzger has a master’s in financial services from the American College. She is a Certified Financial Planner and has an AEP designation.

