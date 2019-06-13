The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has promoted Roberto Coronado to senior vice president in charge of the El Paso office. Coronado will also assume general oversight responsibility for the Dallas Fed’s law enforcement operations. He oversees the Dallas Fed’s El Paso Branch and its economic research and outreach functions in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. He has a doctorate in economics from the University of Houston, a master’s degree in economics, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from UTEP.
