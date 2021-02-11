Perea

The El Paso City Council has appointed Danny Perea to the El Paso Bond Overview Advisory Committee. Perea is the chief operating officer of Tropicana Properties, serves as treasurer and secretary of the El Paso Apartment Association board of directors and is a Texas Apartment Association delegate. The committee advises the City Council on the ongoing 2012 Quality of Life Bond initiative.

