Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Michael “Scott” Adkins to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which oversee the agency that inspects, supervises and regulates every phase of businesses related to alcoholic beverages. Adkins is president of PyroCom Systems, a fire and security company, and CEO of Currey Adkins, an information technology company. He serves on the boards of Las Palmas Del Sol Hospitals, Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Progress321 and El Paso Leadership Academy. Adkins has bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University.
hot