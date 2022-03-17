Kristina Mena

Kristina Mena

Kristina Mena, regional dean of UTHealth School of Public Health in El Paso, has been appointed to the World Triathlon Sustainability Commission. Launched in 2020, the commission is tasked by USA Triathlon with “creating a detailed pathway for greater environmental consideration in all policy making among stakeholders and local organizing committees.” Mena, who has a doctorate in environmental microbiology from the University of Arizona, researches the transmission of diseases through water and food. In 2016, she conducted the risk assessment that helped ensure the safety of athletes competing in water events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.