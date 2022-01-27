Alejandra Maynez, vice president and chief estimator at VEMAC, has completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional. Maynez earned her undergraduate degree in civil engineering and master’s in construction management from UTEP. In addition, Shayne Everman, technology fleet operations manager at VEMAC, recently received his Post Installed Concrete Anchor Installation Inspector certification from the American Concrete Institute. VEMAC, an engineering management and construction firm, has been locally owned and operated in El Paso since 2003.

