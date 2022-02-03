PNA Construction Technologies Inc. has named David Venegas, president of VEMAC, its 2021 Thin Concrete Pavement Promoter of the Year. The award is given to the individual who best promotes PNA’s patented Thin Concrete Pavement. The concrete engineering firm is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. Venegas serves on several American Concrete Institute committees, including the Membership and ACI 302 – Concrete Floor and Slab Construction committees. VEMAC, an engineering management and construction firm, has been locally owned and operated in El Paso since 2003.

