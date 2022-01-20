David Venegas, president of VEMAC, was recently appointed to a three-year term on the American Concrete Institute membership committee. His term will begin at the ACI 2022 spring convention to be held in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Michigan and has more than 94 chapters and 30,000 members in more than 120 countries. Venegas is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso College of Engineering. VEMAC, an engineering management and construction firm, has been locally owned and operated in El Paso since 2003.

