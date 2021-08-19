In celebration of its 130th birthday, El Paso Elks Lodge 187 is giving back to the El Paso Community through its toiletry community outreach program. On Friday, the lodge hosted a toiletry distribution drive to benefit more than 20 local nonprofits. Through the program the lodge purchases toiletries every quarter and collects toiletry donations. For more information, call 915-532-4441. The El Paso Elks Lodge has served the community since 1891.

