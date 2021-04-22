El Paso Electric has donated $10,000 to Project Vida to support the nonprofit’s Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program. The program supports economic development in El Paso’s microbusiness sector, helping to stabilize marginal businesses and advance microenterprises to small-business status.
El Paso Electric supports microenterprise program with donation
- El Paso Inc. staff
